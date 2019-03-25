Predators' Rem Pitlick: Making NHL debut Monday
Pitlick will make his NHL debut Monday in Minnesota.
Pitlick inked his ELC last Friday and the Predators will waste little time in seeing what they have in the University of Minnesota product. He'll likely operate in a bottom-six role, limiting Pitlick's fantasy appeal out of the gate.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...