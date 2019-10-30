Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: A hat trick of helpers

Grimaldi had three assists and was plus-3 with two shots on goal in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Grimaldi assisted on all three Nashville goals as he and linemates Nick Bonino (3g) and Craig Smith (2a) single-handedly destroyed the Blackhawks. Grimaldi's three-assist night was all the more impressive considering he logged only 9:40 of ice time and none of it on special teams. The 26-year-old seems to have found a home in Nashville and is off to the best start of his NHL career with a goal and six assists in nine games this season.