Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Absent from game-day skate
Grimaldi (upper body) missed Thursday's game-day skate and won't be in the lineup versus Vancouver, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Grimaldi will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Even once cleared to play, the center is a long shot for a spot in the lineup given the return of Austin Watson. When the 25-year-old Grimaldi has been on the ice (53 games), he was limited to just 10:00 per game and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains out of lineup•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Slated to sit Friday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sits out most of Saturday's game•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Tallies two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...