Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Absent from game-day skate

Grimaldi (upper body) missed Thursday's game-day skate and won't be in the lineup versus Vancouver, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Grimaldi will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Even once cleared to play, the center is a long shot for a spot in the lineup given the return of Austin Watson. When the 25-year-old Grimaldi has been on the ice (53 games), he was limited to just 10:00 per game and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.