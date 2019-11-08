Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Adds to modest point total

Grimaldi snapped a three-game scoring slump with an assist in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Now with eight points in 13 contests, Grimaldi looks like a sure bet to surpass the 13 points he scored last year in his rookie season with the Preds. His fantasy upside remains limited, however, as he continues to skate on the team's third line with Nick Bonino and Craig Smith, with an average TOI of just 11:36.