Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Bags apple in loss

Grimaldi collected an assist during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Grimaldi has now gone 11 games without a goal, but he does have eight assists through 17 games this season. Playing in a limited, bottom-six role with Nashville, the 26-year-old winger does not carry a ton of fantasy value for the 2019-20 season. Grimaldi's career-high for points in a season came during the 2018-19 campaign when he finished the year with 13 points.