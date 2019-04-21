Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Best Pred once again
Grimaldi scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round.
Grimaldi has been great this series. This was his third goal of the postseason and it came on a pretty move that turned stud-rookie defender Miro Heiskanen inside-out. But for as good as Grimaldi has been, the rest of the Preds haven't. He leads Nashville in goals and sits second in team scoring with three points. No offense, but they just can't win with a fourth-liner as their best forward. However, Grimaldi's strong play has cemented his spot for 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...