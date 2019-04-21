Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Best Pred once again

Grimaldi scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round.

Grimaldi has been great this series. This was his third goal of the postseason and it came on a pretty move that turned stud-rookie defender Miro Heiskanen inside-out. But for as good as Grimaldi has been, the rest of the Preds haven't. He leads Nashville in goals and sits second in team scoring with three points. No offense, but they just can't win with a fourth-liner as their best forward. However, Grimaldi's strong play has cemented his spot for 2019-20.