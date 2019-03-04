Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Chips in assist

Grimaldi registered an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Grimaldi has earned three points over his last nine appearances. The helper gives him 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 46 games this year, a career high in each of those categories. That being said, he has only minimal fantasy value while skating in the bottom-six for the Predators.

