Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Considered day-to-day
Grimaldi was labeled day-to-day by coach Peter Laviolette after the winger took a maintenance day Friday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Grimaldi could be facing the prospect of heading up to the press box even if he is fully fit after Brian Boyle (abdomen) returned to practice, though Grimaldi's pair of postseason goals might be enough to hold on to his spot in the lineup. Saturday's game-day skate prior to Game 5 should shed some more light on the 25-year-old's status.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in consecutive games•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Returns for Game 2•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains unavailable•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Out against Blackhawks•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Absent from game-day skate•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...