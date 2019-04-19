Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Considered day-to-day

Grimaldi was labeled day-to-day by coach Peter Laviolette after the winger took a maintenance day Friday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Grimaldi could be facing the prospect of heading up to the press box even if he is fully fit after Brian Boyle (abdomen) returned to practice, though Grimaldi's pair of postseason goals might be enough to hold on to his spot in the lineup. Saturday's game-day skate prior to Game 5 should shed some more light on the 25-year-old's status.