Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Contributes helper

Grimaldi gathered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Grimaldi had the lone helper on Nick Bonino's first-period tally. The winger's career-best season continued -- he's at 26 points, 92 shots and a plus-10 rating in 49 games this year. Grimaldi has just 20 hits and eight PIM, so he's not going to add much physicality, but the scoring is enough to be worth a look in deeper formats.