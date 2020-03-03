Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Delivers helper
Grimaldi posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Grimaldi ended a four-game dry spell with his helper in the second period. He's got career-bests in goals (10), points (31), plus-minus (plus-10), and shots (117) through 62 contests this year. The 27-year-old winger isn't overly physical though -- his value in most standard fantasy formats is very limited.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Signs on for two more years•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: One of each in win•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Contributes helper•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Second straight multi-point effort•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Reaches 20-point plateau•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in second straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.