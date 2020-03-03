Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Delivers helper

Grimaldi posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Grimaldi ended a four-game dry spell with his helper in the second period. He's got career-bests in goals (10), points (31), plus-minus (plus-10), and shots (117) through 62 contests this year. The 27-year-old winger isn't overly physical though -- his value in most standard fantasy formats is very limited.