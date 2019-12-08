Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Delivers two points Saturday
Grimaldi tallied a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Grimaldi had one of his best performances of the season. He set up Yakov Trenin to make it 3-2 for the Predators in the second period. Grimaldi then capped the scoring at 12:44 of the third. The 26-year-old set a new career high with 14 points through 25 contests this season. It's a late bloom for the second-round pick from 2011, but he could push for 30 points by the end of the year.
