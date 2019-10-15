Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Expected to play

Grimaldi (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Thomas Willis reports.

Grimaldi skated on Nashville's fourth line during practice Monday, which was the first indication that he'd likely be available against Vegas. The 26-year-old forward has tallied one assist while averaging 11:24 of ice time in three appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories