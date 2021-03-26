Grimaldi scored four goals on seven shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Grimaldi entered Thursday's game on a 15-game point drought. He more than doubled his goal output for the year to seven tallies in 26 contests. He had a hat trick by the 8:08 mark of the first period, and added the fourth goal late in the third period. The 28-year-old shouldn't be expected to perform at this level, as he has just eight points, 37 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 26 contests.