Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Extended qualifying offer

Grimaldi was qualified by Nashville on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Preds GM David Poile has gone on record as saying he has every intention of re-signing Grimaldi after the winger collected 13 points in 53 games this past season. At this point, nothing suggests Grimaldi won't be a Predator in 2019-20.

