Grimaldi scored a goal on two shots Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Grimaldi followed his four-goal explosion from Thursday with another snipe in the second period Saturday, jumping on a turnover in the offensive zone and roofing a shot from the high slot. The goal gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with 7:02 left in the second period and stood as the game-winner. Grimaldi had just three goals all year prior to his two-game outburst and suddenly needs just a pair to match the career-high 10 he potted in 2019-20.