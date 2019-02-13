Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Finds way back into lineup
Grimaldi will play Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings after being a healthy scratch for three straight, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
He will bump Cody McLeod up to the press box. Grimaldi is pointless in his last seven games, but he averaged just 9:12 TOI while firing 14 shots on net in that span. He'll work on the third line with Kyle Turris and Calle Jarnkrok.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rare scoring outburst Monday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Limited role as injury call-up•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Hops to big club•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...