Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Finds way back into lineup

Grimaldi will play Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings after being a healthy scratch for three straight, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

He will bump Cody McLeod up to the press box. Grimaldi is pointless in his last seven games, but he averaged just 9:12 TOI while firing 14 shots on net in that span. He'll work on the third line with Kyle Turris and Calle Jarnkrok.