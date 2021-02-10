Grimaldi scored a goal on three shots in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Grimaldi opened the scoring with a terrific snipe 4:43 into the game, making a quick cut in the left circle and wiring one top-shelf for his second goal of the year. The 27-year-old generally fills a bottom-six role for the Nashville -- he skated on the fourth line Tuesday -- but is capable of making skilled plays offensively. However, his limited real-life role caps negates any possible fantasy upside.