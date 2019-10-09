Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: First helper of season

Grimaldi notched his first point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The 26-year-old California native scored just 13 points in 53 games for the Preds last season, skating mostly in a checking-line capacity. That appears to be the case so far this year, too -- he saw ice time of just 11:19 Tuesday against the Sharks, skating mostly on the fourth line with Kyle Turris and Calle Jarnkrok.