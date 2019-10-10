Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Game-time call

Grimaldi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Washington, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Grimaldi wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which was the first sign that he might not be available for Thursday's contest. If he's unable to go, Daniel Carr will draw into the lineup against the Capitals.

