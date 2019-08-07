Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Given one-year deal

Grimaldi was awarded a one-year, $1 million contract with Nashville on Tuesday.

Grimaldi earned a well-deserved salary increase, after he posted career highs in points (13), assists (8), goals (5) and games (53) this past season. Even at his diminuative 5-foot-6 frame, the North Dakota product added a nice spark to the lineup during the playoff series against Dallas, where he scored three goals in five games. Expect the 26-year-old to spend most, if not all of his time with the big club during the 2019-20 season.