Grimaldi scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.
Grimaldi set up a Roman Josi goal in the first period, then scored one of his own in the second. The Predators' top line of Grimaldi, Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen combined for seven points in the contest. For the year, Grimaldi has nine tallies, three assists, 57 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. He could stay in a top-six role until one of Eeli Tolvanen (lower body) or Filip Forsberg (upper body) can return.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Puts up assist Thursday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Finds back of net again•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Explodes for four goals•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scoring drought continues•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Lights lamp late•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: First goal in six games•