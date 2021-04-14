Grimaldi scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Grimaldi set up a Roman Josi goal in the first period, then scored one of his own in the second. The Predators' top line of Grimaldi, Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen combined for seven points in the contest. For the year, Grimaldi has nine tallies, three assists, 57 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. He could stay in a top-six role until one of Eeli Tolvanen (lower body) or Filip Forsberg (upper body) can return.