Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Good to go

Grimaldi (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Grimaldi didn't practice Friday as a precaution, but he was never in real danger of missing Saturday's pivotal contest. The 26-year-old pivot will slot into a bottom-six role for Game 5, skating with Brian Boyle and Kyle Turris on the Predators' fourth line.