Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Good to go
Grimaldi (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Grimaldi didn't practice Friday as a precaution, but he was never in real danger of missing Saturday's pivotal contest. The 26-year-old pivot will slot into a bottom-six role for Game 5, skating with Brian Boyle and Kyle Turris on the Predators' fourth line.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in consecutive games•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Returns for Game 2•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains unavailable•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Out against Blackhawks•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Absent from game-day skate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...