Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Hops to big club
The Predators recalled Grimaldi from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Grimaldi has suited up Nashville in six games this season, posting one goal and averaging 8:28. He was called up since Kyle Turris (upper body) is on injured reserve, and there's no guarantee Grimaldi suits up for Sunday's game against the Ducks.
