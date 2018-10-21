Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Lighting it up in AHL

Grimaldi currently leads the Milwaukee Admirals with 11 points through seven games, leaving him tied him for third overall in AHL league scoring.

The 25-year-old Grimaldi, who was placed on waivers by the Preds just prior to the regular season, seems intent on making a strong case to be given another look. If the Preds decide they need a little more offense from their bottom two lines, you could see Grimaldi back with the team later this season.