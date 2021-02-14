Grimaldi logged a goal on two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.
Grimaldi closed out the scoring in the final minute of regulation with a nice individual effort. The 27-year-old burst up the left side and quickly went from backhand to forehand for his third goal of the season. Slotted in on Nashville's fourth line, Grimaldi received just 11 minutes of ice time.
