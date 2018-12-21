Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Limited role as injury call-up
Grimaldi skated just 5:59 with two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Grimaldi has just a single assist in 11 games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in late November. He is clearly a stop-gap measure for the Preds while they await some of their big guns to return from injury, including Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (thumb). Grimaldi will likely head back to the minors once the team's walking wounded return.
