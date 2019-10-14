Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: May return Tuesday
Grimaldi (lower body) was featured on the fourth line in Monday's practice, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Grimaldi has missed the last two contests but was considered day-to-day prior to both of them. His presence at practice indicates he should be good to go sooner rather than later. Expect Grimaldo to return to his bottom-six role Tuesday in Vegas or Thursday in Arizona.
