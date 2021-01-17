Grimaldi scored a goal on his lone shot Saturday in a 5-2 win over Columbus.

Grimaldi got the Predators on the board with a pretty goal midway through the first period. He jumped on a loose puck in the defensive zone and went coast to coast along the right side before finding the net with a quick slapper from the right dot. It was the first goal of the season for the 27-year-old, who has established himself as a bottom-six regular in Nashville after abbreviated showings with Florida and Colorado.