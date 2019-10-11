Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: No-go against L.A.
Grimaldi (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Kings, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Grimaldi will miss a second straight game Saturday, but he was a limited participant at Friday's morning skate, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against Vegas. Once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup, the 26-year-old will take on a bottom-six role for the Predators.
