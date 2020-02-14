Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: One of each in win
Grimaldi had a goal, an assist and was a plus-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Grimaldi continues adding to his point total with his two points Thursday bringing him up to 28 for the season, in 53 games. The Predators' forward, for the first time in his career, will finish a campaign with double-digit goals. Despite hitting a positive milestone in this one, Grimaldi remains a fantasy liability in most matchups.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Contributes helper•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Second straight multi-point effort•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Reaches 20-point plateau•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in second straight•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Delivers two points Saturday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rushes for breakaway goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.