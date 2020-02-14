Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: One of each in win

Grimaldi had a goal, an assist and was a plus-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Grimaldi continues adding to his point total with his two points Thursday bringing him up to 28 for the season, in 53 games. The Predators' forward, for the first time in his career, will finish a campaign with double-digit goals. Despite hitting a positive milestone in this one, Grimaldi remains a fantasy liability in most matchups.