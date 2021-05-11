Grimaldi scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

With Tyler Lewington in the sin bin for cross-checking, Grimaldi converted on a feed from Tanner Jeannot just 2:51 into the game. The 28-year-old Grimaldi has had a tumultuous season -- he scored four times versus Detroit on March 25, but was recently a healthy scratch for eight games before drawing into the regular-season finale. Overall, he produced 10 tallies, three assists, 62 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 40 outings.