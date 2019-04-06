Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Out against Blackhawks
Grimaldi (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Grimaldi will miss his sixth straight game. He has a long rest ahead of him, with the first possible playoff game coming Wednesday, but the opponent is unknown at this time.
