Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Pots first goal

Grimaldi scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The winger's tally made it 3-0 just 35 seconds into the second period. Grimaldi has three points through six games this season, while firing 13 shots on goal. He faces an uphill battle to get on the scoresheet consistently given his bottom-six usage, but the early returns are encouraging.

