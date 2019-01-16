Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Pots goal Tuesday
Grimaldi recorded a goal while logging 8:03 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.
Grimaldi has tormented the Capitals this season with two goals and three points in two games against the defending Stanley Cup champions. With just five goals and eight points in 29 games, the 25-year-old doesn't have much fantasy value even in deeper leagues.
