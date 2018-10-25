Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Promoted Thursday

The Predators recalled Grimaldi from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Grimaldi has been tearing it up in the AHL with 11 points through eight contests this season, potentially earning him his first taste of NHL action this season. The Predators still feature 13 other healthy forwards at the moment, so there's no guarantee Grimaldi will draw into the lineup Thursday against the Devils. The 25-year-old has a history of success in the AHL, but he's never been able to dress for more than 20 NHL games in a season.