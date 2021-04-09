Grimaldi recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Grimaldi set up Erik Haula's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner in the blowout. The 28-year-old Grimaldi ended a five-game point drought with his helper. Through 33 contests, he's accumulated 10 points (eight goals, two assists), 48 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating.