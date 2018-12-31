Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rare scoring outburst Monday
Grimaldi notched a goal and an assist along with a team-high five shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 comeback win over the Capitals.
Coming into this game, Grimaldi had just two points to his credit with the Preds this season, but finally showed some of the offensive flash he's been showcasing in the AHL over the years (80 goals and 172 points over the past five seasons). That said, he is still unlikely to move the fantasy needle in most formats given his current bottom-six role, so he's best left to the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.
More News
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Limited role as injury call-up•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Hops to big club•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Promoted Thursday•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Lighting it up in AHL•
