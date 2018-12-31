Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rare scoring outburst Monday

Grimaldi notched a goal and an assist along with a team-high five shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 comeback win over the Capitals.

Coming into this game, Grimaldi had just two points to his credit with the Preds this season, but finally showed some of the offensive flash he's been showcasing in the AHL over the years (80 goals and 172 points over the past five seasons). That said, he is still unlikely to move the fantasy needle in most formats given his current bottom-six role, so he's best left to the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.