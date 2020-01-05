Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Reaches 20-point plateau
Grimaldi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Grimaldi and Craig Smith assisted on each other's goals in the contest. Entering Saturday, Grimaldi had just a single assist in his last five outings. The 26-year-old has a career-best 20 points (seven scores, 13 helpers) through 37 games this year. He's still in a bottom-six role, but Grimaldi can provide depth scoring both on the ice and in fantasy.
