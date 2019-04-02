Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains out of lineup
Grimaldi (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Grimaldi will miss his fourth straight game. He is an occasional healthy scratch anyway so his absence won't shake up the offensive dynamic.
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sitting out Saturday•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Slated to sit Friday•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Dealing with upper-body issue•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sits out most of Saturday's game•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Tallies two helpers•
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Chips in assist•
