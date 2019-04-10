Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Remains unavailable

Grimaldi (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Dallas, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

The Predators haven't released much information regarding Grimaldi's recovery, but there's no guarantee he'd sniff the lineup at this point even if he was healthy, as he's only notched five goals and 13 points in 53 games this campaign. Another update on the 26-year-old forward should surface once he's deemed fit to play.