Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Returns for Game 2
Grimaldi (upper body) will play Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Grimaldi missed the series opener with an upper-body injury, but he'll take Brian Boyle's spot in the lineup for Game 2 after the veteran picked up an illness that will force him to sit.
