Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rushes for breakaway goal

Grimaldi scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Grimaldi got on the end of a long pass from Nick Bonino, then beat Petr Mrazek with the shot for the opening tally. The 26-year-old winger is quietly on a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). He's amassed 12 points and 31 shots on goal in 22 games this season from a bottom-six role.