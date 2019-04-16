Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in consecutive games

Grimaldo potted a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Grimaldi has scored in both games he's appeared in since returning from an upper-body injury. The winger had 13 points in 53 appearances in the regular season, while he'll see most of his minutes on the fourth line and doesn't warrant much fantasy attention.

