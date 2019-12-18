Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Scores in second straight
Grimaldi scored a goal on his only shot in an 8-3 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
Grimaldi scored late in the second period to give the Predators a 5-3 lead. It was his fifth goal of the season in 30 games, already matching the career-high five he scored all of last season (53 games). The 26-year-old speedster is on pace for 40-plus points after entering the season with 23 career points in 90 NHL games.
