Grimaldi extended his current pointless streak to nine games in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers, giving him just four points in 19 games this season.

Grimaldi's game looked to be on the upswing coming into this season after he cracked the 30-point mark last year with 10 goals and 21 assists in 66 games. The way things are going, however, he'll be lucky to hit double digits given his current pace. He's a lower-tier fantasy option in most formats, so feel free to look for a suitable replacement.