Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Second straight multi-point effort
Grimaldi netted a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Grimaldi was key to the Predators' third-period comeback with an assist on Craig Smith's tally before potting the equalizer himself. He led the team with seven shots on goal. Grimaldi is up to 22 points and 69 shots through 38 contests this season. While he remains in a third-line role, the 26-year-old is setting himself up for a strong second half.
