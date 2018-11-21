Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate

Grimaldi was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Grimaldi was a healthy scratch the last three games, so it's best for his development to be bumped down a rank. The 25-year-old scored a goal and recorded a minus-2 rating in six games on the Predators' fourth line. He'll likely be called up again if the Preds' suffer more injuries to their forwards.

More News
Our Latest Stories