Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate
Grimaldi was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Grimaldi was a healthy scratch the last three games, so it's best for his development to be bumped down a rank. The 25-year-old scored a goal and recorded a minus-2 rating in six games on the Predators' fourth line. He'll likely be called up again if the Preds' suffer more injuries to their forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...