Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Signs on for two more years
Grimaldi signed a two-year, $4 million extension with the Predators on Monday.
The 27-year-old forward has been a bit of a late bloomer, but he's established himself this season with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) over 58 games. Grimaldi has proven he can be a placeholder in the top six, although he's floated around the lineup this year. This deal will lock him down through the 2021-22 campaign.
