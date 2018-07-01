Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Signs with Nashville
Grimaldi procured a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators. The deal is worth $650,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the AHL.
The pint-sized pivot (5-foot-6, 180 pounds) has produced five goals and just as many assists over 37 NHL games between the Panthers and Avalanche. Despite his lower base and quick feet, Grimaldi has had trouble keeping up defensively even in the AHL, hence how he's skated to a cumulative minus-37 rating over his last 173 games at that level. Still, he's latching on with a quality organization in the Predators.
