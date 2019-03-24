Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sits out most of Saturday's game

Grimaldi skated just 4:11 in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Jets, his lowest ice time of the season.

Grimaldi saw just seven shifts, and didn't see any game action past the 6:30 mark of the second period. There were no reports of any injury following the game, so it's not clear whether his absence was due to an ailment or just a coach's decision to sit him. Either way, with just 13 points to his credit, Grimaldi should not be factoring heavily in your fantasy plans at this point in the season anyway.